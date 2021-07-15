The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to introduce the newest member of its staff, Joelle Irons, who will serve as Director of Operations & Finance for the company.
Irons, who grew up outside of Richmond, Virginia, recently moved to the Triad from Avenel, New Jersey, where she served as the Box Office Manager and Front of House Manager for the Avenel Performing Arts Center. She has lived and worked in State College, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Missouri, and North Adams, Massachusetts, and is looking forward to making North Carolina her home. She is currently pursuing her Master of Arts in Presenting & Live Entertainment Management and will graduate in May of 2022.
“We're excited to have Joelle joining our staff,” commented LTWS Executive Director Philip Powell. “She brings a lot of arts management, operational, and box office experience to the table. She is also very passionate about education and helping develop new programs for our youth. The board and I are grateful to have found such a great candidate. We can't wait to see what she does with the department in the upcoming year.”
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 87th Season opens in September with Sylvia, a comedy by A. R. Gurney, at the Hanesbrands Theatre. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens and adults, as well as summer theatre camps. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
