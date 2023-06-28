The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces 89th Season Board of Directors
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem held its Annual Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. During the meeting, the theatre company elected the following new board members: Jordan Googe, Christine Gorelick, Sally Meehan, Eppie Jo Miller, and Ralph Shaw.
The slate of officers includes Brian Joyce as president, Kathy Anne Cissna as vice president, Elizabeth J. Rief as secretary, and Mark Edwards as treasurer.
Continuing members are Andrea Anderson, Chad Edwards, Michaela Greene, Sarah Jenkins, Tamison Jewett, Ron Law, Lou Ann Pacula, Melissa Peller, David Swift, Dave Wils, and Jordan Xu.
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 89th Season opens in September with The Underpants, a comedy by Steve Martin, at the Hanesbrands Theatre. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens, and adults, as well as summer theatre camps. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.