High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point (JLHP) is pleased to welcome seven women into their League this year - Audrey McManus, Jacqueline Gravely, Sydney Spring, Katie Cottam, Allison Jarrell, Monica Stabb, and Meg Williams. This New Member class brings a variety of backgrounds, talents and strengths to the organization.
“Since the start of their new member journey, these ladies have come together in the midst of a pandemic and shown their passion for the league and the High Point Community. I am excited to see the impact they make as new members and their future endeavors as active members.” says Grace Lackey, JLHP Member Chair. “Each new member brings a variety of talents and experiences to the overall group of women. They have been able to navigate these assets to better their new member project for this league year.”
These women are spending time this year learning about JLHP and its role in the High Point community. In addition, they will lead a community impact initiative focused on education and literacy that supports the League’s mission. Their project includes creating audiobooks for children and an outdoor book-sharing box at the JLHP headquarters, the Briles House, in High Point.
“Our new members share a commitment to improving themselves and their community at the same time.” says Rebecca McCarter, JLHP president. “The leadership skills they will develop through their service to our organization will benefit their personal, professional, and civic lives.”
About the Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
