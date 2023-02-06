The Junior League of High Point Partners with High Point Central
High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point, Inc. (JLHP) recently partnered with High Point Central High School to paint their health classroom. High Point Central is a public high school located in the heart of High Point on Ferndale Boulevard. It serves approximately 1,200 students in grades nine through twelve. Opening its doors around the same time that the Junior League of High Point was founded, it is a school many of the Junior League members and their families have attended and grown up with over the past century.
“High Point Central has been and is a fundamental part of our community,” says Erin Rogers-Barker of the JLHP Community Impact Committee. “Having the opportunity to contribute our time and efforts to improving the school for today’s students is a meaningful way for the Junior League of High Point to demonstrate our support.”
Scheduled around the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, this event brought out several League members, as well as their family and friends, to honor the legacy of community service and communal spirit.
The League would like to thank Kenny Stevens and his team at S/W Paintworks for the generous donation of paint and supplies to facilitate this undertaking.
"Part of the Junior League of High Point's mission is to advance women's leadership.” said Laura Johnston, President of the Junior League of High Point. “We are grateful for the opportunity to create a more welcoming classroom. Our hope is that the space continues to be where our community's future women leaders grow.”
