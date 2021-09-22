High Point, NC – Each year the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its League year with a celebratory Annual Dinner. This year’s festivities took place in-person at the String & Splinter Club and included the granting of the Junior League’s annual Spirit of the League and Most Active Sustainer Awards.
The Junior League of High Point’s Spirit of the League Award recognizes an Active member who has contributed exceptional service through her efforts to go above and beyond to meet the needs of others. Our 2021 winner was Stephanie Young. Stephanie demonstrated inspiring leadership of our organization’s Community Impact efforts. Although this past year our programs and services had to adapt to the challenges presented by COVID, Stephanie and her committee stewarded our efforts to remain engaged in projects designed to empower women and support our community. Stephanie and her committee hosted several of the League’s signature programs, including our Crock-pot Cooking Class and Dinner with the League.
"I am truly honored to receive the Spirit of the League Award for the 2020-2021 League year,” says Stephanie Young. “The league has been a great way to get involved in the community! We were able to support and serve multiple organizations in High Point during this challenging year and I can't wait to see where the next year takes us!”
The Junior League of High Point’s Most Active Sustainer Award recognizes the ongoing dedication to the Junior League by a Sustaining member. The winner demonstrates her pride for the Junior League by continuing to advance its mission and support its current initiatives. This year’s winner was Erin Miller. Erin has been an integral member of our Fall Fundraising Committee for several years, helping to make our annual poinsettia sale a continued success. Her leadership and experience within the League models a lifelong commitment to service for our Active members.
“Thank you for this special recognition,” says Erin Miller. “It is a great honor to be part of The Junior League of High Point and partner with so many dynamic and giving women making an impact in our community."”
The Junior League of High Point continues to remain a steadfast and vibrant women’s empowerment organization because of the efforts of members like Stephanie and Erin.
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
