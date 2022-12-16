The Junior League of High Point Hosts Dinner with the League Program
High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point, Inc. (JLHP) recently hosted its Dinner with the League program for West End Ministries' Leslie's House residents.
For several years the Junior League of High Point has provided a hearty, home-cooked meal for residents of local homeless shelters. This most recent Dinner with the League event fed dozens of women staying at Leslie's House. The dinner provided nourishment and encouragement for those who reside at this shelter.
"I loved sharing this Thanksgiving meal with the ladies at Leslie's House, especially during this time of the year when good food and fellowship can be such a joyful part of the holidays," says Allison Jarrell, Chair of the Community Impact Committee. "Thank you so much to Sydney Spring and Leslie's House for organizing this event and to everyone who cooked chicken pies, bread, vegetables, casseroles, and desserts for the meal. It all looked delicious!"
The League would like to thank its members for providing the food to make this event successful.
"It was exciting to plan this event right around Thanksgiving!" says Sydney Spring, Co-Chair of the Community Impact Committee. "To see the love that went into preparing the food and the opportunity to deliver directly to Leslie's House was a great way to start the holiday season for all!"
Through this collaboration, the Junior League of High Point and Leslie's House hope to make continued strides to help fight our community's ongoing struggle with hunger.
"We are excited that our relationship with Leslie's House and our Dinner with the League event continues to prosper and grow,” says Laura Johnston, President of the Junior League of High Point. “The Junior League of High Point is continuously looking to expand our partnerships to help alleviate food insecurities in our community."
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to impact the High Point community positively. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of critical social issues, build practical communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on various projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information, contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. Or, visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
