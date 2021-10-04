High Point, NC: The Junior League of High Point is hosting its 15th annual holiday sale! Decorate your home this holiday season with garland, wreaths, and poinsettias while supporting the Junior League’s mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
“With mini-sized poinsettias starting at only $5.00, anyone can support the Junior League, no matter the size of their budget,” says Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point. “The addition of garland and wreaths to our signature poinsettia fundraiser this year makes the Junior League a one-stop shop for holiday decorating and gifting.”
Poinsettia plants are available in a variety of sizes (mini, small, medium, and large) and colors (red, pink, and white), along with wreaths and garlands in various types (fraser fir, boxwood, and mixed) and sizes. Use them to decorate for the holiday season, to share with friends and family, or donate to a charitable organization - all while giving back to the High Point community. The plants are available each fall and include delivery options, as well as convenient pick-up in High Point.
Orders are due to the Junior League of High Point by October 28th. To access the order form please visit www.jlhp.org/Poinsettias
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.