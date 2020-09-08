High Point, NC, August 25, 2020: Each year, the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its year with a celebratory annual meeting. The meeting provides time for reflection on the past year, and the opportunity to celebrate successes. Due to current limitations on in-person gatherings, and to ensure the safety and health of its members and the community, this year’s event took place virtually Tues., Aug. 25.
“The 2019-2020 League year was a triumphant one filled with meaningful service, empowering trainings, and successful fundraising that included both a Designers’ Showhouse and the Legacy Investor Initiative,” says Dr. Sadie Leder Elder, Past President. “Although we had not anticipated navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Junior League of High Point has for over 90 years, we continue to move forward steadfast in our commitment to improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
The Junior League of High Point honored two women, Amy Robinson and Carissa Osborne, with the Spirit of the League Award. This award was designed to recognize active members who have contributed exceptional service through their placement and community work. During the 2019-2020 League year Amy and Carissa went above-and-beyond to support League initiatives. Carol Young was honored with the Junior League’s Most Active Sustainer Award, and was recognized for her ongoing dedication to the organization.
“As trained volunteers, our members drive every aspect of our organization. It is their commitment, value of service above self, and desire to make a positive impact in their community that allows the Junior League to thrive,” says Rebecca McCarter, President.
As part of their annual meeting, the Junior League of High Point also welcomed their 2019-2020 New Member class as Active members in the League. This year’s class includes Jamiss Baker, Samantha Berg, Katie Borza, Christiana Conrad, Caroline Georgiadis, Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, Macy Maness, Emma Ruggery, Kostantina Sarrimanolis, Molly Smith, Erin Stone, Ashley Varnadore, Mara Wedekind, and Katelyn Welch. The League also recognized the outgoing Board of Directors including Sadie Leder Elder, President; Rebecca McCarter, President-Elect; Amanda LeFever, Executive Vice President; Tracy Dixon, Treasurer; Hannah Weant, Secretary; Ashley Lasnford, Nominating Chair; Liz Lynch and Zafeira Paradis, Board Members; and Cindy Jarrell, Sustainer Adviser. The incoming Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 League year includes Rebecca McCarter, President; Zafeira Paradis, Executive Vice President; Carissa Osborne, Treasurer; Judy Sweger, Secretary; Beth Earnst, Nominating Chair; Carter Chaney, Board Member; Courtney Best, Sustainer Adviser.
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
