The James G. Hanes Memorial Fund awards Junior Achievement of the Triad $45,000
Creating opportunities for students in Forsyth County
(Greensboro) November 4, 2021 – The James G. Hanes Memorial Foundation has given Junior Achievement of the Triad a $45,000 grant for programs to serve students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools.
This grant will be used to implement Junior Achievement (JA) programs that will help Forsyth County students cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, prepare for the jobs of the future, and develop the skills to achieve financial independence. JA’s successive approach will ensure that kindergarten through eighth grade students will benefit from JA programs and mentors every year, exposing young people to knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.
The James G. Hanes Memorial Fund was founded in honor of James Gordon Hanes, who for nearly 40 years lead the development of the Hanes Hosiery Mills Co, into the world’s largest producer of seamless stretch nylons. Mr. Hanes was born in Winston-Salem in 1886 and served as mayor of the city from 1921 to 1925. To learn more about James Gordon Hanes, visit our website at www.triadja.org.
###
About Junior Achievement of the Triad
Junior Achievement of the Triad (JA) is a high-impact organization dedicated to empowering young people to believe in themselves and own their economic success. Junior Achievement is preparing the future workforce that is vital to our region’s success in the global economy. To ensure education and workforce development efforts fulfill the future needs of the community, JA is leveraging our expertise in collaboration with local school and business partners. JA’s focus is reaching 35,000 K-8th grade students in the Triad annually by 2023 by delivering programs that align with industry needs, building awareness around the diverse career opportunities in the Triad and focusing on entrepreneurship to expand the culture of innovation. For more information, visit www.triadja.org
