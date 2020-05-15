High Point, N.C. (May 15, 2020) – The High Point Urban Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (HPMPO) is kicking off the public review process for the Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). HPMPO staff are preparing to update the plan for the 2045 timeframe.
An essential part of this plan is learning what people think of transportation today and how it should serve us in the future. The 2045 MTP will look at the challenges and issues over the next 25-years. Key factors used to develop this plan include regional goals, projected population, job growth, transportation demand and public input.
The HPMPO needs to know how people view the current transportation system as well as learn about people’s ideas for future improvements. Go online to the High Point MPO website and view the existing 2040 MTP at https://www.highpointnc.gov/287/Metropolitan-Transportation-Plan-MTP.
The public review and comment period for the DRAFT MTP will take place this summer, with adoption anticipated to take place in August.
Given the current situation with the COVID 19 pandemic, in-person meetings will not be held until we are approved to do so. All information will be provided through the MPO website and on social media. As we move forward in the planning process, there will be opportunities to present our Draft 2045 MTP to the public either in person or through video conferencing. Those meeting times and locations will be advertised through local media, on our website, and on social media.
All information will be provided in an alternative form if requested.
The High Point Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (HPMPO) is responsible for transportation planning and managing federal transportation funding for the region. The HPMPO region covers almost 700 square miles and includes the municipalities of High Point, Archdale, Trinity, Jamestown, Wallburg, Thomasville, Lexington and Denton. Also included are portions of Guilford, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph Counties.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
