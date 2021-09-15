GREENSBORO, NC (9/15/2021) – Beginning the 2021-2022 Masterworks season with some of classical music’s heaviest hitters, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures at 8:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The Tanger Center, home to the largest Meyer Sound Constellation acoustic system in the United States, will use it for the first time for this exciting GSO concert! The program features Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmila Overture followed by guest pianist Olga Kern playing Tchaikovsky’s timeless Piano Concerto No. 1 and concludes with Beethoven’s joyous seventh symphony.
Russian-American pianist Olga Kern is now recognized as one of her generation’s great artists. With her vivid stage presence, passionately confident musicianship, and extraordinary technique, the striking pianist continues to captivate fans and critics alike. Kern, born into a family of musicians with direct links to Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, began studying piano at five years old. She jumpstarted her U.S. career with her historic Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, TX as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years. Steinway Artist and First prize winner of the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at seventeen, Kern is a laureate of many international competitions. In 2016 she served as Jury Chairman of both the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition and the first Olga Kern International Piano Competition, where she also holds the title of Artistic Director. Kern frequently gives masterclasses and, since September 2017, has served on the piano faculty of the prestigious Manhattan School of Music.
The evening’s program opens with Mikhail Glinka’s rousing overture to the 1842 opera Ruslan and Ludmilla. The overture is a favorite curtain-raiser and one of western music’s most popular showpieces. Next, the GSO shares the stage with Olga Kern in Tchaikovsky’s well-known and much loved first piano concerto. Famously criticized by its’ original performer, Nikolai Rubinstein, he later reversed his opinion and claimed it to be a masterpiece. Closing the evening is one of the most beloved symphonies ever written—Beethoven’s ecstatic Symphony No. 7. Composed in 1812, the symphony was almost universally praised after its’ completion. The second movement remains one of Beethoven’s most recognizable compositions and even today is often performed separately.
With two of music’s most recognizable names opening the GSO’s 2021 season and the incredible acoustics of the Tanger Center’s Meyer Sound Constellation System, you definitely will not want to miss Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.