Sunday, April 25, 2021-Plants and More
Greensboro, NC –The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville St.) will host Go Green Plant & Garden Sale on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 9 am to 2 pm. The popular annual event connects budding and seasoned garden enthusiasts directly to the producers of North Carolina heritage, native and regional plants. Shoppers will find vegetable starters, herbs, fruit-bearing bushes and plants, ornamental flowers, medicinal and unique plants alongside hanging baskets and planters. The sale will be held indoors and outdoors, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place which include one-way shopping paths, increased ventilation, face cloth coverings required, and reduced shopping entry.
The “Go Green Annual Plant & Garden Sale” is the largest local growers-only plant sale in the area. Shoppers can receive advice, tips, and growing techniques direct from the growers. Unique home and garden accents will also be available for purchase in addition to a variety of garden starts, plants, flowers, trees, shrubs, and potted arrangements. Local artisans will offer an array of garden-related accessories from painted hanging pots, limited edition birdhouses to garden-theme face masks.
Admission to the sale is free to the public with plenty of free parking on site. Patrons are encouraged to bring wagons and boxes, some boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free soil testing kits and other educational materials will also be on hand while supplies last. Vending options are currently open. For more information: https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/vendorinfo-faq/craft-and-pottery-show-vendors-info/
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages greater Greensboro’s economy, supports better health through healthy eating, and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve build social and community connections.
Location and Hours of Operation
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsay Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year- round on Saturdays 8 am to 11 am (winter hours November to April 24 ) and 8 am to 12 noon May to October. Visit ww.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.
