The Greensboro Children’s Museum is Now the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum
Greensboro, NC (October 19, 2022) – The Greensboro Children’s Museum will open as the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (MBCM) today.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00a with members of the Brenner family, Museum staff and members, and the public. Refreshments (adult and kid friendly) will be available. Those entering the Museum between 9:00a-10:00a will receive free admission for the day.
The name change honors the late mother of Frank Brenner, who with his wife Nancy, gave the largest gift the Museum ever received by a single donor – $1.25 million. This support kickstarted “Building for Tomorrow,” the Museum’s latest capital campaign to raise $2.05 million for needed infrastructure improvements.
In the upcoming year, the Museum will undergo changes in phases. The name change and subsequent rebranding is the first of several changes in this journey. Greensboro-based business, Stir Creative Group, was selected for the rebranding project.
Over the next year the Museum will update its heating and air conditioning system, refurbish or refloor areas of the Museum, makeover a several exhibits, and install new roofing.
About the Museum
MBCM, located in the cultural district of downtown Greensboro, is a 37,000-square-foot facility, with more than 20 permanent exhibitions devoted to experimental learning. Children learn from hands-on activities that contribute to their growth, play, creation, and exploration. The Museum is based on an “Our Town” theme, with a market, doctor’s office, theater, and pizza parlor located on “Main Street,” where children experience real-life activities, jobs, tasks, and travel. After its initial opening, MBCM expanded its offerings to include outdoor exploration and STEM activities. Learn more at www.mbcmuseum.com.
