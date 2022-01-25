The Fresh Market’s Annual Holiday Round-Up donates 6.5 million meals* through Feeding America
GREENSBORO, NC – January 25, 2022 – The Fresh Market’s Holiday Round Up campaign raised $653,562 for Feeding America® this holiday season, enough to fund 6.5 million meals for families in need.
As part of the specialty grocer’s dedication to hunger-related causes, store team members asked customers to round up their purchases, with the option of adding an additional donation, from November 3 through December 28, 2021.
A total of $503,372 was raised in-store, and The Fresh Market donated $150,190.
“At The Fresh Market, we believe in the power of food to bring people together,” said CEO Jason Potter. “We want to thank all our generous guests who paid a little extra at the register to make a big difference for people facing food insecurity.”
Feeding America will redistribute 90 percent of the funds to local food banks that partner with The Fresh Market stores to fight food insecurity and build hunger awareness in their local communities.
“At Feeding America, our mission is to help provide hunger relief to millions of people across the country and rally national support so we can collectively end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for the support from The Fresh Market and its customers which helps make a positive impact for our neighbors facing hunger in communities across the country.”
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
About Feeding America®
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
