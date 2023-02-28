The Fresh Market Offers Incredible Discount on Produce for One Day Only
GREENSBORO, NC – Feb. 27, 2023 – The Fresh Market, Inc. is excited to announce that on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, it will be offering a 20% discount on everything in its produce department. This discount applies to all of the retailer’s fresh produce, including items that are already on sale for the week, plus all salad dressings. There’s no coupon code or loyalty membership needed for guests to take advantage of this deal, as the discount is automatically applied at checkout. The one-day only deal is part of the fresh food retailer’s efforts to save its guests money on items that they love and enjoy.
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
