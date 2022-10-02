The Fresh Market Announces Title-Production, Event & Youth Sponsorship for the Community Theatre of Greensboro
Greensboro based specialty retailer takes to the stage for 2022/2023 season
GREENSBORO, NC – Sept. 30, 2022 –The Fresh Market, Inc. is pleased to announce its Title Production, Event and Youth sponsorship for the city’s oldest Arts organization in Guilford County—the Community Theatre of Greensboro (CTG). These two long standing Greensboro residents will work together this 2022/2023 theatre season to bring recognition to the arts and the community.
The Fresh Market kicks off its title sponsorship Oct. 1 as the Community Theatre of Greensboro presents the 10th Anniversary Celebration of: OnStage & Inclusive Performance Showcases at the theatre’s new location at The Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center. OnStage & Inclusive is a unique two- week theatre program that engages adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to work on self-expression, advocacy, and communication skills through theatre arts. The Fresh Market will also sponsor the summer production camps and SAI with Guilford County Schools.
Season tickets are also available for The Wedding Singer, The Wizard of Oz, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Urinetown the Musical, The Wiz Jr. and High School Musical 2.
“We look forward to the being the title sponsor for the 2022/2023 season of the Community Theatre of Greensboro and this season’s performances,” stated Shelia Bennett, Local Store Marketing & Community Relations Manager at The Fresh Market. “As long-standing supporters of the arts and recognizing the benefits CTG brings to the community, we not only enjoy the performances but have many team members and guests of our stores who are performers!”
Rozalynn Fulton, Executive Director of CTG added, “We’re thrilled to have The Fresh Market join us as a title sponsor this year and appreciate their support as we work together to bring an exciting season of performances to our Greensboro community.”
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
About the Community Theatre of Greensboro: Founded in 1949, the Community Theatre of Greensboro is the oldest Arts organization in Guilford County. What sets CTG apart? Our focus on reaching out to our entire community and concentrating on our mission: Bringing our diverse community together to learn about, experience, and celebrate the joys of theatre. Our goal is to help everyone in our community share in the excitement of participating in theatre—as actors, backstage crew, or audience members. We cherish diversity and non-traditional casting is a priority for us.
