Guilford County - The Foundation for a Healthy High Point is providing funds to purchase 100 laptops to be distributed among five nonprofits that are opening student enrichment centers in High Point.
The nonprofits that will receive devices include Communities in Schools – High Point Inc. (CIS-HP), YWCA, YMCA, D-Up and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club. The Guilford County Board of Education made the decision to start the 2020-2021 off with students remote learning due to the pandemic. Many families have found this way of learning to be challenging for a variety of reasons. With 67% of GCS students living in low-income households, some students lack access to devices or internet connection that are needed for remote learning. Several nonprofit organizations in Guilford County have stepped in to help.
Enrichment centers are open to students in grades 1-8 and are designed to assist families with both remote learning and childcare. “The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point is committed to finding ways to serve families through these challenging times,” explains Amy Hudson, executive director. “These devices will help us ensure that students have the tools they need to stay focused on their education while they are at the enrichment center and we are very grateful.”
Allen Smart, interim executive director of the Foundation for a Healthy High Point knew that getting devices to the enrichment centers needed to be done quickly so learning could continue and that’s when the foundation reached out to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA).
"GEA has a history of rapidly responding to the needs of students, teachers and schools,” says Smart. “Young people from many High Point households require better access to broadband and devices for remote learning and this funding is completely consistent with our work along the continuum of the social determinants of health.”
GEA is an alliance of individuals and organizations donating time, talent and resources in support of Guilford County Schools. “Our partners in High Point continue to rise to the challenge to provide what students need to thrive,” says Winston McGregor, president of GEA. “We are especially grateful for the foundation’s responsiveness and generosity with this effort.”
GEA’s local affiliate, the High Point Schools Partnership, will work directly with the designated non-profits in High Point and GEA’s laptop provider to get the computers into the enrichment centers in early November.
GEA is an ever-growing alliance of individuals, organizations and businesses who donate time, talent and resources to make sure the future is bright for Guilford County Schools students and for our community. www.GEANC.org
The High Point Schools Partnership creates impactful connections between Guilford County Schools (GCS) and the High Point community to ensure that our students and their families are supported and can reach their full potential. HSPS is a volunteer-led, grassroots initiative affiliated with Guilford Education Alliance (GEA). www.GEANC.org
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point was established in 2013. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage, support, influence, and invest in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout the Greater High Point community, which includes High Point, Jamestown, Archdale and Trinity. www.healthyhighpoint.org
