Don’t toss those family snapshots or take Aunt Hannah’s silver teapot to Goodwill until you save their stories.
PHOTO ABOVE: Pictured are the 4 area women who own and operate the Women's Narrative Project: From left, Laura Roselle, Darlene O'Dell, Savannah Tuttle, and Kim Winslow.
The Family Narrative Project, owned and operated by four women from North and South Carolina, helps people explore, save, and share family and individual histories to leave as meaningful legacies – or to enjoy right now at family gatherings.
In normal times, the teachers in the Family Narrative Project present workshops regionally, but in COVID-19, they present them online worldwide.
Clients who may be fearful or reticent about telling or writing their family histories say that Family Narrative Project coaches and teachers are gentle and compassionate when drawing out their stories. This testimony is typical: “Your workshops are thought-provoking, relaxed, and intelligent – many laughs and the occasional tear. I am inspired to write more!”
The current online workshops include “Create a Recipe Storybook,” which helps you save recipes and the stories that go with them; and “Less Stuff, More Stories,” which shows how to organize heirlooms, documents, and photographs and share their stories.
April’s class is “Writing Your Story One Photograph at a Time.” The May course is “Family Storytelling as a Superpower: Helping You Leave a Meaningful Legacy, which focuses on how your storytelling can transform the way you and your children understand the world.
To speak with a teacher or get more information about Family Narrative Project workshops and seminars, call 336-223-4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com, or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.
The teachers
It is the Family Narrative Project teachers, with their expertise and kindness, who distinguish the company.
Laura Roselle, Ph.D., was born in New York City, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey, and now lives in Gibsonville, N.C. She is a professor at Elon University in Elon, N.C.
“It makes me happy to share what I know about the research on narratives and storytelling,” Roselle said. “And I am thrilled when people tell me how much they have learned, or how they are able to share their stories.”
Darlene O’Dell grew up in Union, S.C., and currently lives in Asheville. She has a doctorate degree in American Studies (American Lit and Southern Studies), from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Va.
“I love helping people who have always wanted to write but were either too busy taking care of others and/or still have critical voices floating around inside their heads,” O’Dell said. “I get tremendous satisfaction helping people revisit some of their earliest dreams … dreams when they were still children — when they loved their desks and their school supplies and their ideas about what life as a writer … might look like.”
Kim Winslow, M.Ed., originally from Union, S.C., now lives in Columbia. She worked in corporate sales, taught at Cutler Jewish Day School, and is currently on the board of the Union County Historical Society.
Savannah Tuttle is from Burlington, N.C., went to school at UNC Chapel, and lives in Greensboro. She manages technology and graphic/web design. She and Winslow are working on new curriculum about family storytelling for young people.
Why tell stories? As Roselle says, “Stories shape the way we see the world, how we understand our place in it, and set the stage for the future.”
When you take time to tell your stories you:
- Preserve stories
- Reclaim or rediscover stories
- Find power in the stories of people who came before you
- Have a greater understanding of who you are and where you have come from
- Bond with family around shared stories
- Create a greater sense of connection
- Bring fun and joy to your life
- Bring a richness of experience to your life.
