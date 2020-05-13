Grant Aimed at Alleviating Hunger in Wake of COVID-19
May 13, 2020 – Trustees of The Duke Endowment in Charlotte, N.C., have awarded a $3.5 million grant to Feeding the Carolinas, a network of 10 food banks serving more than 3,700 charitable agencies in North Carolina and South Carolina. The funding will help Feeding the Carolinas respond to increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With food insecurity challenging so many more families and individuals during this crisis, food banks are stretching to provide critical support,” said Duke Endowment Board Chair Minor Shaw. “In this escalating fight against hunger, Feeding the Carolinas is committed to helping people who urgently need it the most across our two states.”
Feeding the Carolinas is an affiliate of Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks. Its 10 food banks annually provide food to 2.6 million Carolinians facing hunger, including hundreds of thousands of children and seniors. Each food bank has met stringent guidelines to be associated with the network.
Feeding America says the many challenges resulting from school closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on seniors and low-income families have created a sharp increase in demand for food assistance. While food banks are dealing with this expanding need, they are facing operational challenges, including declines in volunteers and retail donations. Feeding the Carolinas expects to spend between $1 million to $2 million per week on food purchases for the next six to eight weeks, and that continues to grow.
“The impact is being felt in communities large and small,” says Mike Darrow, executive director of Feeding the Carolinas. “The crisis is disrupting the lives of nearly everyone in some way, but food-insecure individuals are facing particular challenges, and the number of people who experience food insecurity is expected to grow.”
“Before the pandemic ever hit, 1 in 7 people living within the 18 Northwest North Carolina counites served by our food bank struggled with food insecurity,” explained Eric Aft, CEO for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. “Now, across our region our partner food assistance organizations are seeing a 40 percent increase in new families coming to them for help, and in our urban centers these increases have been as high as 100 percent at some programs. Unfortunately, this increased need among families is likely to continue well into the future. The Duke Endowment’s significant gift is going to help Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina as we continue to aggressively respond to urgent needs for food assistance in our communities.”
Nationally, Feeding America serves more than 40 million people each year, many of whom will experience more severe levels of need in the coming months.
“Feeding America member food banks are trusted community institutions that help feed people in times of disaster and throughout the year,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “The Duke Endowment’s generous investment will help provide more food to people across the Carolinas who have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and we are grateful for their support.”
The Duke Endowment is one of the largest private foundations in the Southeast. Its work in North Carolina and South Carolina focuses on four program areas: child and family well-being, health care, higher education and rural United Methodist churches. The foundation shares a name with Duke University and Duke Energy, but they are separate organizations.
The Endowment previously awarded $2.5 million to address vital health care and social needs related to the coronavirus crisis. With that funding, $1.25 million is being dispersed through the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation, the charitable nonprofit affiliate of the North Carolina Healthcare Association. In South Carolina, the $1.25 million is being dispersed through One SC, a fund created at Central Carolina Community Foundation to respond to natural disasters.
###
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
