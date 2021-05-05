The Duck has landed

Lime green rental scooters disappeared from Greensboro in February and were replaced by a different vendor and color on April 1, as per a new contract signed between the city and the San Antonio-based micro-mobility company Blue Duck Express.
When the Lime scooters were removed from downtown, longtime user Mark Ballard was ready to cry fowl, but now he says the change is just ducky.
“I was pretty pissed when Lime seemed to vanish overnight,” said Ballard in a recent email. “I needed them to be able to keep working.”
Ballard is a 48-year-old Information Technology Specialist and Paralegal with the Greensboro office of what he described as a large transatlantic law firm. He said the scooters allowed him to get from the city’s parking deck to his workplace quickly and without pain.
“Due to a hip condition that’s persisted since surgery fifteen years ago, walking even a few blocks is hard, especially when I do twice a day for five days a week. And then there’s the fact that my job takes me to and from the courthouse on a regular basis. Sometimes I need to be there right at close to have important documents pulled or filed. Rental scooters got me there quickly, and I didn’t have to worry about locking them or carrying them inside with me the way I would if I owned one. They were a godsend.”
When his green godsend vanished, Ballard saw red.
“I had no idea their contract was up. I just knew they were gone and wasn’t happy. There’s this myth that people, whether kids or Zack Matheny, were primarily using them to joyride. That’s not true. I’m one of many city professionals who need them.”
When Blue Duck scooters and e-bikes appeared downtown this month, Ballard wasn’t initially impressed. “I’ve been called Mark Mallard too much in my life to be fond of duck associations, and in that font they use, their logo can look like it reads ‘Blue Dick.’ I didn’t want to be a duck riding a dick.”
But they were now his only choice, and the first time he rode one, he was won over.
“I’ve researched them since. They’re really well-made, and they have twice the life expectancy of normal scooters like Bird and Lime, and that’s what all the scooter companies are going for now, longevity and better return on investment. They have larger tires and are higher off the ground. You don’t take your life in your hands when you go over railroad tracks, although you should still slow down.”
As previously reported, this reporter had an accident in 2018 when test-driving one of the Bird scooters the company had deposited on Greensboro streets without the city’s permission. Attempting to accelerate and bump over the Elm Street railroad tracks as I would on a bicycle proved a mistake. After making sure I could get up and did not need an ambulance, a Greensboro police officer expressed concern over my scraped face but complimented me for trying new things at my age.
“I was VERY surprised just how well the Blue Ducks accelerate,” wrote Ballard in an email. “They don’t go over 18 mph and with my 200+ pounds on them, rarely over 15, but they reach full speed much more quickly than the Limes did, and they handle hills better.”
And then there’s the GPS.
“That’s where Lime really drove me crazy. To keep people from riding in Center City and Lebauer Parks, the Limes would switch off when you entered those restricted areas. Which is fine in theory. But the GPS wasn’t that accurate, and they would turn off when I was going down Elm and merely passing the park. Right there in the middle of traffic. I wrote to them numerous times to complain that my scooter always disabled itself when merely going PAST the park on Elm Street, which is the PRIMARY street where people will want to use these.”
This writer discovered on a test drive, from the College Hill neighborhood to Café Europa Sunday night, that the Blue Duck GPS is more accurate.
“The new scooters don’t cut off until you’re about 20 feet inside the park,” agreed Ballard when I described my own experience of parking one outside Europa. “So, they’re not dying on you in the middle of Elm or Davie Street. You might see what they do at UNCG and A&T as well, as their GPS map labels those campuses NO PARKING OR RIDING OF VEHICLES.”
On Sunday, when I rode the Blue Duck scooter up Carr Street to where that road becomes North Street on the UNCG campus, its motor cut off, and my phone warned me not to park or end my ride there. The motor started back up as soon as I turned back the other way.
However, I’d discovered something more useful. Using the Lime scooters, or before that the Birds, I rode downtown by way of North Mendenhall to Guilford Avenue to Prescott to Bellemeade to avoid the worst and fastest traffic. Going downtown that way was fine, but coming back, a Bird would typically slow to 4 mph or less going uphill where Guilford intersects with N. Mendenhall. A Lime would come to a stop. The Blue Duck managed even the steepest part of that grade at 8 mph. Going downhill, it hit 18 mph but would not accelerate faster.
But who decided that Blue Duck would replace Lime?
City Council decided to bring Blue Duck to Greensboro on January 19, 2021. On that date, 006-21 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AGREEMENT ESTABLISHING A SHARED MICROMOBILITY SERVICE OPERATOR IN THE CITY OF GREENSBORO was proposed by District 5 representative Tammi Thurm and seconded by at-large representative Michelle Kennedy. It passed unanimously.
The meeting’s minutes stated that, following a two-year micro-mobility pilot program, the Greensboro Department of Transportation issued a Request for Proposals for selection of a new shared micromobility operator” with services including “standup electric scooters & electric assist bikes. According to those minutes, six vendors submitted proposals, which were evaluated by city staff and partners at UNCG and NC A&T. The two finalists selected were Blue Duck Express Inc., and Spin (Skinny Labs, Inc.).
“Blue Duck was chosen through our recent competitive RFP selection process,” stated Greensboro Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn in a March press release. “We picked Blue Duck’s proposal because of their approach to equity and their excellent references. We also preferred their recommendations regarding the boundaries of the service area in the city.”
Thurm said last Monday, in response to YES! Weekly, that council is “excited to add Blue Duck scooters and bikes to Greensboro’s transportation options,” adding “They offer fun, quiet, affordable, and convenient last-mile transportation, and the company’s focus on partnering with the City was a strong selling point.”
Blue Duck’s license to operate within the city is for two years, becoming effective Feb. 1, 2021, and provides for two one-year extensions at the discretion of the City. It requires Blue Duck to comply with start-up and annual permitting fees, vehicle types, fleet size, fleet distribution and rebalancing standards, user outreach, customer service, safety, parking, and “geofencing provisions for areas restricted from shared micromobility vehicle access.”
According to the city contract, Blue Duck paid an initial permit fee of $1,750 and will pay a $1,000 annual permit renewal fee each year thereafter. The company also pays Greensboro a fee of 15 cents per ride.
Riders must obey all traffic laws and follow all rules of the road. Micro-mobility vehicles are permitted to operate the same as bicycles, following state regulations for public roads and the City ordinance that allows bicycles to ride on sidewalks outside of the central business district. Micro-vehicles may use bike lanes. Bicycles and micro-vehicles traveling on sidewalks outside Greensboro’s central business district should yield the right-of-way to pedestrians. Bicycles and micro-vehicles cannot travel on sidewalks or in city parks inside Greensboro’s central business district. Helmets are encouraged, and riders must be 18 years or older.
“We have been engaged with the Greensboro community and our city partners throughout this process,” said Megan McNamara, Blue Duck’s Senior Director of Government Partnerships, in a media release. We are thrilled to continue to expand our footprint in the State of North Carolina from Winston-Salem, where we have operated since the fall of 2020, and eager to provide multi-modal transportation options to riders in Greensboro.”
Blue Duck’s pricing for scooters is $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute after that. The e-scooters and e-bikes are available for rent from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Riders can download the Blue Duck app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play store to locate and unlock scooters and bikes near them. They must complete, or at least click through, an online safety tutorial before their first ride.
Although permitted up to 250 scooters and 150 bikes, Blue Duck has a local team that manages the initially deployed 50 e-scooters and 50 e-bikes in downtown Greensboro. “Based on utilization and community feedback, we’ll gradually scale up over the coming weeks,” said McNamara.
The only thing Mark Ballard doesn’t like about the new scooters is that you can only unlock and operate one scooter at a time. “That doesn’t matter when I’m rushing around at work, but it limits recreational use. I used to see couples and whole families riding scooters downtown at night and on weekends, going from the parks to the shops and restaurants on South Side and back again, or before COVID, going from neighborhoods to cinemas.”
