The non-profit has designated $207,480 in tourism related investments
HIGH POINT, N.C. (April 30, 2021) – The DRIVE High Point Foundation has announced the recipients of the Destination Development Grants for 2021. Ten area nonprofits will receive $160,480 for projects that complement the High Point 10-Year Strategic Destination Plan for Tourism. In addition, the foundation has earmarked $47,000 in funding for outstanding projects committed in 2020.
Applicants can request funding through this once-a-year grant cycle that is spirited in developing High Point as a year-round visitor destination and/or merit increased tourism through overnight stays or frequent visitation. Impactful requests may include funding for signature, first time, or multi-day events; capital enhancements (renovation or additions) that create more visitor activity and an enhanced visitor experience; public art projects that create visitor engagement; and projects that create an opportunity to attract specific groups or mass visitors to High Point.
High Point organizations receiving funding in 2021 include:
- American Furniture Hall of Fame – Furniture Hall of Fame Museum ($25,000)
- Bienenstock Furniture Library – The Furniture Designers’ Summit ($9,950)
- Friends of John Coltrane – 10th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival ($20,000)
- High Point Baseball Inc. – Field Equipment for Truist Point ($9,880)
- High Point by Design – Destination Design Strategy ($25,000)
- High Point Discovered – High Point Discovered Magazine ($20,000)
- High Point Museum – Grammy Museum Traveling Coltrane Exhibit ($18,250)
- International Society of Furniture Designers – Innovation + Design Competition ($7,500)
- The Mind Group – Home Grown Music Series and Podcast ($7,500)
- Yalik’s African American Art & Cultural Movement – High Point’s African American Heritage Trail ($17,400)
“We are pleased with the quality of projects that are cultivating a visitor-friendly High Point that will keep our new developments and overall local economy thriving,” said Burnett.
About the DRIVE High Point Foundation:
The DRIVE High Point Foundation stands for Destination: Renew and Innovate the Visitor Experience. This organization is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 whose mission is to form partnerships, seek funding, and enhance educational, artistic, scientific, and historical activities relevant to tourism in High Point. The DRIVE High Point Foundation works closely with Visit High Point to enhance visitor experience by developing new amenities and providing more attractors in High Point to get more outside visitation year-round. Established in 2017, the Drive High Point Foundation is funded through private donations and partnership with the Visit High Point sponsorship program.
