WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JANUARY 14, 2021) – The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is urging citizens to support small businesses in downtown Winston-Salem by taking the “TakeOutPledgews”, where each participant pledges to shop at a local business twice a week, with emphasis on businesses in downtown Winston-Salem.
Participants can fulfill this pledge by:
- Shopping at a local downtown Winston-Salem business twice a week.
- Purchase food from a restaurant, a drink from a bar, merchandise from a retail shop, or some other service.
- Tip extra if possible!
- If you are unable to physically visit a business, consider online gift cards that you can use at a later date.
This is a silent pledge but please share a picture or video on your social media accounts using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews #DTWS to encourage others to participate.
This pledge was started organically by local downtown supporters on social media. We at the DWSP want to work to amplify this message and bring greater awareness, which we hope will result in more revenue for downtown businesses during this very difficult time.
