The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is seeking community input with on-line survey as part of the Initial Planning Phase of the “2023 Downtown Winston-Salem Plan Update”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (April 4, 2022) – The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and the City/County Planning Board is seeking community input with a new on-line survey.
The survey link - https://www.downtownws.com/2023-downtown-plan-update-initial-survey/
Additional details:
- This survey is the first public input opportunity as part of the Initial Planning Phase of the “2023 Downtown Plan Update”.
- The last Downtown Plan was completed in 2013 and can be viewed by clicking here.
- The purpose of the plan is to gain a consensus on the future vision for downtown for the next 10 years and beyond.
- This is the initial phase of the Downtown Plan Update process. Public meetings in Summer and Fall of 2022, and public other input opportunities will be taking place throughout 2022.
- The plan will be completed and presented to the City/County Planning Board and the City of Winston-Salem for consideration in 2023.
