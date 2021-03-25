After some bad luck with unfavorable weather last week, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is excited to Kick-Off two events this weekend. Here are the details:
- “The Shoppery” is this Friday, March 26th from 5pm to 10pm on Trade Street between 5th and Martin Luther King Blvd., where the street will be temporarily closed to vehicles allowing a safe community event that promotes shopping at stores and galleries as well as outdoor dining. This is a new event and will be happening on the 3rd Friday in March, April, and May of 2021 from 5pm to 10pm on Trade Street.
- “The Streatery” is this Saturday, March 27th on Fourth Street from Liberty to Spruce Street from 5pm to 10pm, where the street will be temporarily closed to vehicles allowing a safe community event where restaurants and bars will bring out tables and chairs onto the street for expanded al fresco dining. This event will be every Saturday night at least through April. The Streatery started in July of 2020.
