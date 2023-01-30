Eat Drink Triad Review: The Downtown Grille seeks to provide Winston-Salem diners with a sophisticated dining experience
The Downtown Grille | Eat Drink Triad Pick 3.75 STARS | American | $$$ | 500 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, (336) 930-1485| Opening Tuesday, January 31
The Downtown Grille located on the ground floor of the newly renovated 500 West Fifth in downtown Winston-Salem is positioning their concept as a “sophisticated dining experience” set to compete against leading fine dining restaurants in the city.
500 West Fifth, formerly known as the Integon Building, was acquired and redeveloped by local business leader Don Flow. Fifth Street doesn’t host the bustling food scene located south on Fourth Street, but with more investment the corridor has similar promise. Presently locals may find the corner a bit off the beaten path and of course parking is on street.
Rumors about the new restaurant have circled for years, including whispers of various operators recruited to launch a concept. Undoubtedly the pandemic and its consequential lockdowns disrupted projected timelines.
COVID not only left restaurant owners and staff reeling, but the impact to fine dining was far more acute. Closures have persisted despite the worse of the pandemic being far in the rear view. Higher costs, tight labor market, and shifting consumer behavior have created unprecedented obstacles for local chefs seeking to impress and capture guests with a more crafted menu.
Led by veteran Chef Harrison Littell and former Six Hundred Sous Chef Brian Gebhard, The Downtown Grille will open doors for the public on January 31, but a private soft opening revealed what local foodies can anticipate.
FOOD | .75 Star
The menu is uncomplicated and straightforward with meal options that even a less informed diner could select with ease. Chef utilizes regionally sourced ingredients, some with uncommon names, but not overwhelming. The menu is unadorned, but the cooking and food presentation is magnificent.
Kicked off the evening with oysters, three half shell oysters with hibiscus mignonette, is a delightful small plate for sharing or single consumption. Priced at $10, great value.
Downtown Winston-Salem has few restaurants offering seafood beyond the obligatory salmon. Guests will appreciate The Downtown Grille’s shift towards a menu with fresh seafood. In addition to oysters and salmon, crabcakes, lobster tail, and a rotating fresh fish round out the offerings.
The stuffed piquillo peppers are flash fried, stuffed with lamb merguez sausage and served over roasted corn aioli. This $15 small plate was a table favorite and nearly got a reprise. Picky eaters won’t realize they’ve swallowed lamb and once aware will only demand more.
Joyce Farms is a local favorite and makes a regular guest appearance on fine dining menus in most Triad restaurants, so guests will recognize their boneless chicken thighs in the Korean style fried crispy chicken served with “house” slaw.
The chicken wasn’t crispy, but the slaw was an unexpected highlight.
Many restaurants favor chicken thigh - although fatty so believed to be more flavorful, it’s my least favorite part of the bird. Crispy whole wings could generate a different reaction.
The fresh pasta features house made rigatoni, bolognese, basil, and piave for $24. The pasta was cooked well, firm on the outside, and tender inside. The combination was tasty.
SERVICE | 1 Star
Soft openings can notoriously go awry, but the seasoned team at The Downtown Grille demonstrated why experience matters. Hosts, servers, and bartenders were attentive, responsive, and focused on executing. Servers were honest with admissions of being “only days” on the job when faced with tough menu questions.
The general manager floated through, observing, and subtlety touching tables for a quick confirmation that guests were pleased. Dan relocated to the Camel City for this position and seemed eager to make his mark in town.
PRICE | 1 Star
The menu is classical with just enough innovation to lure most foodies, but it’s also predictable. Seemingly embracing all the hometown favorites - steak, pork, chicken, seafood, and burgers.
Locals can be fickle when it comes to menu pricing, Chef seems to acknowledge the box he finds himself in and manages to keep prices correlated to value.
Small plates range $10 - $18 with portions easily feeding 2-4 people. Entrees can go for as little as $18 for their steak burger to $38 for the crabcakes. The fresh cuts of meat are the priciest items, but they also offer a 22 ounce “ribeye for two” priced at $78. All sides are $10.
Studying the entire menu would suggest average guest ticket is around $60 per person, not uncommon in today’s local restaurants offering a higher quality menu. Portions appear to be generous and congruent with pricing.
They have an expansive drink menu featuring wine by glass/bottle, craft cocktails, beer, and cider - all priced moderately for the fine dining category.
ATMOSPHERE | .50 Star
The Downtown Grille is dimly lit, beware foodies hungering for an IG ready pic, with an intimate dining room and long bar inside the renovated office building. Layout provides little separation between dining room and bar area, which may foreshadow logistic and sound concerns.
The meeting room doors were flung open and some influential community members were enjoying a cozy private dinner.
The restaurant’s floor to ceiling windows open up a beautiful view of pedestrians strolling by and downtown activity with a Chartlottesque landscape that reimagines a night out in Winston-Salem.
The furniture and fixtures are modern, soft, and eye catching - but the white table cloths, multiple forks, and nod to traditional fine dining should be scraped.
EXPERIENCE | .50 Star
The Downtown Grille certainly delivers a “sophisticated dining experience” - but I struggled to recognize where the overall experience might be unique from other well-known local fine dining restaurants.
Don’t misinterpret my comments, it’s a beautiful restaurant, minimalist architecture, and high touch service. However I felt a vibe this might be a modern day Ryan’s or a downtown Noble’s, but never quite grabbed the real sense of the concept’s true character.
The downtown fine dining community is filled with staunch competition, The Katharine, Meridian, Spring House, 1703, and newly entered Six Hundred - but there is strong demand for more creative and unique concepts.
The culinary, service, and management team are seasoned pros at The Downtown Grille. My hope is they leverage their collective expertise to provide us with something more than just another restaurant offering a “good steak”.
Algenon Cash is a nationally recognized speaker and the founding director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition. Reach him at alc@whartongladden.com
