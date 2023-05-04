The Christman Company’s North Carolina office has new vice president at the helm: Chris Brummel to lead Greensboro office
Brummel becomes vice president and general manager in Greensboro as Tim Gray prepares for retirement
Chris Brummel has been named The Christman Company’s vice president and general manager of the organization’s Greensboro office. In this role, he takes over operational oversight and planning as Christman prepares for the retirement of longtime North Carolina leader Tim Gray.
“For more than 25 years, Chris has proven his leadership at Christman,” said Steve Roznowski, president and CEO for The Christman Company. “Over the years, he has delivered iconic projects in both Michigan and North Carolina, often displaying his unique energy, strong focus on relationships and commitment to collaboration. I am eager to see what he can accomplish as the VP and general manager in Greensboro.”
During Brummel’s more than 25-year career at Christman, he has led projects with some of the company’s most high-profile clients, including Novant Health, High Point University, Guilford County Schools and Michigan State University. As a member of Preservation Greensboro Incorporated (PGI) and the Construction Professional Network (CPN), he focuses on advancing the industry with an eye on sustainability and innovation to help improve his community.
Christman’s North Carolina region has long enjoyed the leadership, expertise, and dedication of Tim Gray, who is preparing for retirement. In the coming year, Gray will continue to build and oversee key relationships and projects in the region and will see ongoing projects through to completion. In the Southeast, his lasting impact provides the foundation for the organization’s future growth. “Tim’s mentorship has meant a lot to me while preparing to lead the Greensboro office,” said Brummel. “Working as partners, who together provide the highest quality construction services possible, we have focused on building long-term client relationships. Tim will continue to be a lasting influence on me and our office.”
Brummel will provide management, organizational oversight and strategic planning in Christman’s Greensboro office. He also will nurture a strong relationship working in collaboration with Matt Brownell, VP and general manager over Christman’s Raleigh location.
About The Christman Company
The Christman Company, founded in 1894, is one of the country’s leading professional construction services firms. The company’s award-winning services include construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development, self-perform and millwork services. Christman specializes in a variety of construction markets, including government, higher and K12 education, industrial and power, healthcare, and corporate office. Ranked at No. 87 in the Engineering News-Record ENR 400 top contractors nationally and No. 51 in the ENR 100 Construction Management-at-Risk firms, Christman has more than $4 billion in construction underway managed by 500 professional employees across five states throughout the Southeast U.S., the Midwest, the Southwest U.S., and the Mid-Atlantic. In 2021 Christman formalized its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program by forming a dedicated DEI Council representing diverse members from across the regions we serve. Click this link to read more about our activities and focus on DEI. For more information, visit https://www.christmanco.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
