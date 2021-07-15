The Engineering News-Record (ENR), a news outlet known as the authority for tracking the construction industry, has placed The Christman Company (Christman) at #92 on its 2021 “ENR 400” list of the top 400 contractors nationally. Overall rankings were calculated according to 2020 construction revenue.
Based in Lansing, Michigan, Christman also landed at #77 on the 2021 ENR list of Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts.
“Obviously, the last year created new challenges for everyone and the construction industry was not an exception,” Christman President and CEO Steve Roznowski said. “We are thankful that our company could still serve clients and keep our team members employed across the country. It is an honor to again be named in ENR’s top 100 national contractors, and we are especially grateful to maintain our status this past year. Our focus, as always, is on future growth in our industry and exceeding the expectations of clients.”
The Christman Company, founded in 1894, is one of the country’s leading professional construction services firms. The company’s award-winning services include construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development, self-perform and millwork services.
“The year 2020 was an extraordinary one that allowed our focus on safety, innovation and collaboration to shine through the significant challenges,” said Tim Gray, senior vice president of Christman’s North Carolina operations. “Despite all of the uncertainties, we have continued to grow, and it is rewarding to see all of the hard work from our clients, partners and team members be recognized.”
The Christman Company has been ranked No. 92 on Engineering News-Record’s “ENR 400” list of the top 400 contractors nationally. A recent project for the company’s North Carolina operations is the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, Conference Center, and Jana Ken Kahn Hotel at High Point University with joint venture partner Samet Corporation.
