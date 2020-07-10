The Engineering News-Record (ENR), a news outlet known as the authority for tracking the construction industry, has placed The Christman Company (Christman) at #88 on its 2020 “ENR 400” list of the top 400 contractors nationally, a jump from the company’s 2019 ranking of 93. Overall rankings were calculated according to 2019 construction revenue.
Christman also landed at #90 on the 2020 ENR list of Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts.
“It is an honor to again be named in ENR’s top 100 national contractors, this year rising to #88. We are fortunate for continued growth in today’s ever-changing environment,” Christman President and CEO Steve Roznowski said. “We are thankful to our clients, partners and Christman team members who made this possible. We will continue our focus on client outcomes and relationships, while keeping our promise of building with integrity.”
Significant projects from the company’s Raleigh and Greensboro offices contributing to the top-contractors ranking include:
• Auto-Owners Insurance Atlantic Regional Office addition and renovation; Raleigh, North Carolina; $14 million
• Q2 Solutions lab renovation; Durham, North Carolina; $47 million
• Twin Lakes Community skilled healthcare building; Burlington, North Carolina; $48 million
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church exterior renovation; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; $6 million
• Alamance Community College Biotechnology Center of Excellence; Graham, North Carolina; $8.5 million
“We always have our eye on innovation, customer service and delivering the best possible quality to our partners,” said Tim Gray, senior vice president and manager of Christman’s Greensboro operations. “We are exceptionally grateful for the hard work of the entire Christman team.”
The Christman Company has offices in Lansing, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan; Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; and in the Washington, D.C., metro area. For more information, visit http://www.christmanco.com, and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
About The Christman Company
The Christman Company, founded in 1894, is one of the country’s leading professional construction services firms. The company’s award-winning services include construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development, self-perform and millwork services. Christman specializes in a variety of construction markets, including government, higher and K12 education, industrial and power, healthcare, and corporate office. Ranked at 88 in the Engineering News-Record ENR 400 top contractors nationally and 54 in the ENR 100 Construction Management-at-Risk firms, Christman has more than $4 billion in construction underway managed by 485 professional employees across five states throughout the Southeast U.S., the Midwest, the Southwest U.S., and the Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit https://www.christmanco.com, and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Photo caption:
The Christman Company has been ranked No. 88 on Engineering News-Record’s “ENR 40” list of the top 400 contractors nationally, representing a jump from the company’s 2019 ranking of 93. A recent North Carolina project was the Inn at Elon located within the botanical gardens of Elon University.
