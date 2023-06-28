The Carroll Companies names Philip Williams as Senior Vice President of Industrial Development
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 28, 2023) –The Carroll Companies, a leading luxury real estate development and management firm, announced the appointment of Philip Williams to the position of Senior Vice President of Industrial Development. Philip will be responsible for overseeing all activities of Carroll Industrial Development U.S., the industrial development division of The Carroll Companies.Philip will report directly to The Carroll Companies’ President and CEO, Roy Carroll.
In this capacity, Philip is responsible for aligning business objectives with effective real estate strategies. This includes leading the complete life cycle of large-scale projects from planning to execution, in addition to charting new territories by expanding The Carroll Companies’ industrial footprint regionally and nationally.
“Embracing the complexities of industrial real estate development, I’ve found, not only fuels economic growth but also sparks innovation and creates jobs. I’m extremely proud to apply the principles of leadership, service, and diligence to every project I undertake”, said Philip.
Philip grew up in Mississippi but spent most of his career in Texas where he led several regional expansions for leading commercial real estate companies. Philip began his career in investment banking, then followed his passion over the next two decades, developing and acquiring premier retail, office and industrial properties throughout Texas and the Southeast. He dedicated most of his professional life spearheading the master-planning, development and acquisitions of more than 8 million square feet of industrial properties, including large cross-dock distribution centers, logistics parks, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. He has a degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University and is an Eagle Scout.
Outside of work, Philip enjoys hiking in the mountains, fly fishing, playing golf, and spending time on Lake Keowee in South Carolina with his wife, Leanne. They have recently relocated to Greensboro from Asheville and are excited about living in Greensboro.
About The Carroll Companies
Founded and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, The Carroll Companies has since grown strategically and diversified into a real estate conglomerate specializing in land development, construction, ownership, management and publication with a total estimated valuation of over $5.2 billion. The Carroll Companies were founded by Roy Carroll, II in 1983 with a commitment to surpassing industry expectations by providing innovative, cost-effective developments and services. For more information, please visit www.thecarrollcompanies.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
