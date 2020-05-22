GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 20, 2020) –The Carroll Companies is proud to announce the hiring of Evan Stone as our new Vice President of Industrial Business Development. Evan will lead new business development for The Carroll Companies’ Carroll Industrial Development business unit whereby The Carroll Companies will leverage and broaden their Real Estate Development expertise in Industrial Real Estate. The Carroll Companies have been in involved in several large industrial projects in the Triad over the years such as the American Express secondary data center site and the Publix distribution center. The company intends to place more emphasis on developing it’s nearly 1,000 acres of industrial land holdings in the Triad that upon buildout will hold over 7 million square feet of industrial buildings.
Evan’s passion for Economic Development began with his Master’s Degree in Economic Development from Auburn University. Since then, Evan has held numerous Economic Development positions throughout the Southeastern United states, but particularly in North Carolina, whereby he has closed many key Industrial Development deals that enabled business and the community to prosper. Evan is incredibly well-respected within the State of North Carolina as well as the Piedmont Triad with a robust network that will enable the Carroll Companies to advance many new Industrial Development projects for The Carroll Companies in the very near future.
Founded and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, The Carroll Companies has since grown strategically and diversified into a real estate conglomerate specializing in land development, construction, ownership, management and publication with a total estimated valuation of over $2.5 billion. The Carroll Companies was founded by Roy Carroll, II in 1983 with a commitment to surpassing industry expectations by providing innovative, cost-effective developments and services. For more information, please visit www.thecarrollcompanies.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
