The Carroll Companies names Craig Carlock Chief Operating Officer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 30, 2023) –The Carroll Companies, a leading luxury real estate development and management firm, announced the appointment of Craig Carlock to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Craig Carlock will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations.
“As we continue to grow at The Carroll Companies, Craig’s institutional experience will be invaluable to the organization,” said Roy Carroll, President and CEO of The Carroll Companies. “Having known Craig for a number of years, I know that he is a great fit for The Carroll Companies culture, and he shares our fundamental beliefs.”
Craig will continue to maximize efficiency of The Carroll Companies diverse portfolio, through leadership, strategic vision, and establishing policies which promote company culture and vision through its operations. Craig will be responsible for seeking out ways to maximize revenue, reduce expenses, and drive continuous improvement.
“The decision to join The Carroll Companies was an easy one,” said Craig Carlock. “I was immediately attracted to the company’s long and successful track record, its thoughtful corporate values, the excellent management team, and to Mr. Carroll’s vision for the future. I am excited to join such an outstanding organization.”
About Craig Carlock
Craig most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Omega Sports, an independent, omni-channel sporting goods retailer with stores across North Carolina and an online presence that serves customers around the country. At Omega Sports, Craig helped the company launch its online store, develop a customer-focused loyalty program, modernize its stores facilities, and update its brand image.
Before joining Omega Sports, Craig worked at The Fresh Market, an independent food retailer. From 1999 through 2015, he participated with the founding family and others in management to transition the company from a successful, entrepreneurial enterprise into a publicly traded, high growth, national specialty retailer. Craig held several positions in Marketing and Operations and in 2009 he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. In 2010, Craig and the management team led the company through its Initial Public Offering.
Prior to joining The Fresh Market, Craig worked six years in Cincinnati, Ohio for Procter & Gamble.
Craig currently serves as the lead independent director on the Board of Directors of Forward Air Corporation, a publicly traded transportation company.
Craig grew up outside of Atlanta. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Davidson College and an MBA from The Darden School of Business at The University of Virginia.
Craig and his wife, Kristin, met in business school and were married in 1993. They greatly enjoy living in Greensboro, and they have two adult children and one son-in-law who live in Charlotte.
About The Carroll Companies
Founded and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, The Carroll Companies has since grown strategically and diversified into a real estate conglomerate specializing in land development, construction, ownership, management and publication with a total estimated valuation of over $5.2 billion. The Carroll Companies were founded by Roy Carroll, II in 1983 with a commitment to surpassing industry expectations by providing innovative, cost-effective developments and services. For more information, please visit www.thecarrollcompanies.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
