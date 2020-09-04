Vanessa Ferguson to headline 34th Carolina Blues Festival: Women of the Blues.
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will premiere the concert LIVE Sept. 12, 2020 8 PM to 10 PM EST along with a suite of in-person experiences including unique content via the NC Folk Festival.
Greensboro, NC, Sept. 4, 2020 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) recently announced Vanessa Ferguson as the headliner for the 34th Annual Carolina Blues Festival, themed Women of the Blues, in a stunning show of resilience amidst a global pandemic and national social unrest between Black culture and the American consciousness. The 35-year-old nonprofit will fundraise by hosting multiple live events in Greensboro, on social media, and via multiple broadcast platforms free-of-charge starting Saturday, September 5, 2020 with support from ArtsGreensboro, YES! Weekly, The Weaver Foundation, Downtown Greensboro, Inc., and The Martha & William Charitable Foundation, to name a few.
“The pairing of technology and Black Arts Culture has been a consistent fixture of American history. The opportunity to bolster our brand by utilizing both analog and digital experiences is on par with a five-year strategic plan we were already executing. Now, we have an opportunity to lead our genre into the 21st century,”
- Atiba Berkley, president of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based nonprofit.
You can view this content via live links provided on PiedmontBlues.org.
The Carolina Blues Festival (CBF) includes a series of events to please fans who are used to their traditional concert weekend. CBF is reminiscent of a family reunion that invites diverse communities to gather in the spirit of Black Arts Culture. PBPS has organized a headline concert featuring stage veteran, Vanessa Ferguson. Known for her powerful stage presence and range across genres, Vanessa represents the best attributes of musicians in the Blues legacy. The energy she brings to the stage is sure to wow those in need of a performance fix. The concert will air September 12, 2020 at 8 PM EST; directly following the show of their collaborator, the North Carolina Folk Festival.
The full festival experience is the aim each year and PBPS’s ambitious Board of Trustees will also be following through on its legacy of recognition in excellence that began over two decades ago. This portion of the program will occur during a planned intermission designed to give fans a chance to refresh snacks and settle in for a grand finale to remember.
Mike Carr Junior Bluesman Award: Presented each year to one regional up and coming youth blues artist. The award recognizes emerging young artists for keeping the blues alive through their music and public displays of talent. The presentation is named in honor of former board member, Mike Carr, who encouraged the PBPS to reach out to young musicians in the Piedmont. The award is sponsored by Summerfield Family Chiropractic. Brendan will also showcase his talent live.
Recipient – Brendan Hinch TOP PHOTO - Brendan Hinch is pictured with his father, Thomas Hinch. Photo by Bob Powell
Brendan Hinch is a fourteen-year-old native of Greensboro North Carolina and the winner of the 2019 PBPS: Road to Memphis Blues Challenge, where he qualified to perform in the 2020 International Blues Challenge. He lives with his mother, father, and older brother, Thomas, who was his first guitar influence. Hinch enjoys most genres of music particularly blues, jazz, rock, punk, and alternative. His musical influences include Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Prince, Gary Moore, Buckethead, Rory Gallagher, and Michael Jackson. He admires many North Carolina artists; not least among them being John Coltrane, Tal Farlow, Eric Gales, Charlie Hunter, J. Timber, and Sheila Klinefelter. Hinch is a freshman at Grimsley High School. He loves to skateboard and hang out with friends when he’s not attending regional blues jams, an experience recently put on hold due to public health concerns regarding the pandemic.
Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the blues culture through their work, volunteerism, or investment.
Recipient - Dr. Irish Spencer (aka Wild Irish Rose)
Dr. Irish Spencer is an award-winning and highly skilled communications and management specialist with thirty-plus years of experience in the field of broadcast and management. Spencer has a special interest in people and believes the road to success is having faith in God and Self. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, she started her radio career at Murryhill broadcasting (Power 97 and WEAL Gospel). Throughout her career, she has worked, consulted, and managed several radio stations. She and her husband own Spencer Group, Inc., a corporate marketing, advertising, and event management firm. Spencer Group also offers free veterans’ services under the direction of her husband Mr. William M. Spencer Jr., a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Dr. Spencer received her undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University, a Master of Humanities from Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio, and a Doctor of Management from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Dr. Spencer can be heard every Saturday at noon on 90.1 WNAA the broadcast voice of North Carolina A&T State University. Her show, known as Wild Irish Rose, features the popular Shout Out Saturday, News You Can Use, and Old School R&B Flavor. “I love my alma mater, A&T, and this is my way of giving back. 2021 will mark twenty years as the Wild Irish Rose at WNAA.”
On May 1, 2015, Dr. Spencer’s hard work was recognized nationally by President Barak Obama during a White House ceremony presenting her with the ‘Champion of Change’ award. She recently co-chaired Carolina Theatre’s successful $2.5 million-dollar Setting the Stage capital campaign. Currently, she is the assistant vice chancellor for corporate and foundation relations at Fayetteville State University.
Dr. Spencer is a member of several boards, committees, and commissions locally, regionally, and nationally. “I truly believe I am here to serve the least of these. My heart is most happy when I am helping and engaging others.”
The PBPS Blues & Foods Market is a mobile food truck rodeo featuring live performances. Created several years ago, Blues & Foods Market was built to bring awareness to food disparity and highlight the connections these issues have to blues culture. In compliance with public health advice, the event will be a drive-thru experience mandating that all who leave their vehicles wear masks.
There will be intermittent performances held during the event at The Renaissance Shops located at 2521 Phillips Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Self Help is the sponsor for this event with Second Harvest Food Bank as a nonprofit partner. On September 5 and September 11 through 13, patrons can pull up in their cars to get great food from any of three food trucks on site. PBPS seeks volunteers who qualify as “low-risk” due to the pandemic. To find out times and further details follow Piedmont_Blues on Instagram or visit PiedmontBlues.org.
Before the arrival of COVID-19 forced the suspension of its programming, PBPS had great community impact over the years with partnerships and programs such as PACE of the Triad and After Gateway. The group had been visiting schools, recreation centers, and summer camps via the Blues in the Schools program for over two decades. Education has been at the core of PBPS programming, but president Atiba Berkley explains that more cultural context is needed.
“Blues is more than music. It is ‘Black Arts Culture’ and as such it has always had crucial connections to other artforms and daily life, including victories and struggles of African Americans, as well as our full history.” This year the North Carolina Folk Festival extended an opportunity to collaborate. You can expect to see twenty minutes of pre-recorded PBPS content via the NC Folk Festival as part of their new format which is also occurring on September 11through 13 from 6 PM to 8 PM EST. Between the two organizations you can expect four hours of prerecorded and live performances and content from multiple genres in exceptional broadcast quality.
Headline performers are:
Vanessa Ferguson (Rhythm & Blues + Jazz) – from Brooklyn, NY; Vanessa Ferguson has performed from Beijing, China and around the world with B.B. King’s Blues Club All-Star Band. She came into America pop-culture as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” where she competed as a member of Alicia Keys’ team. Her career since the show has been fruitful; frequently performing around the U.S. and sharing stages with headliners including Big Daddy Kane. A graduate of NC A&T University, Vanessa stands on the shoulders of artists before her, including a special relationship she has developed with the works of Nina Simone. She will perform two forty-five-minute sets spanning a wide range of styles.
- Veronika Jackson (Blues) – from Decatur, GA by way of Florida; presented by the 34th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Women of the Blues, will perform a tribute to NC blues legend, Elizabeth “Libba” Cotton, during the NC Folk Festival which will include a ceremony from the NC Music Hall of Fame hosted by James Shields. Shot on location at the southernmost terminus of the Underground Railroad, the 2020 North Carolina Folk Festival Virtual Concert Series premiere includes content curated by HUMblMediaSvcs.com and will be available in three segments of approximately two hours each. It features artwork by Durham artist, Darius Quarles, for which there is also a fundraiser. It will be available on several media outlets. The broadcast times and lineup for each night will be announced in the coming weeks. Live links will be available on piedmontblues.org and ncfolkfestival.com.
Learn more about the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (https://piedmontblues.org/) and the Carolina Blues Festival (https://carolinabluesfestival.com/). The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will continue to post updates on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PBPS85/), and on Instagram (instagram.com/piedmont_blues/).
To learn more about the North Carolina Folk Festival, and the performers and locations listed above, please visit ncfolkfestival.com. The North Carolina Folk Festival will continue to post updates on its Facebook page (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).
To learn more about 7 Cinematics, please visit 7cinematics.com, on Facebook (facebook.com/7cinematics), and on Instagram (instagram.com/7cinematics/)
###
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music having evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, and with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the blues. https://piedmontblues.org/.
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The NC Folk Festival is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the presentation of music, dance, crafts, and other arts representing cultural traditions from across America and the world through its flagship annual event each September in downtown Greensboro, NC. The North Carolina Folk Festival, co-produced by the City of Greensboro, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting over 156,000 people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro. The festival isa FREE admission, three-day event that continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held in Greensboro from 2015–2017. In the tradition of “The National,” the North Carolina Folk Festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a North Carolina Folklife Area featuring ongoing demonstrations, an interactive Family Area, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2020 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place September 11 through 13. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
About the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame:
The NC Music Hall of Fame exists to recognize, promote and commemorate the musical heritage of the State of North Carolina. After being inactive from 2002 until 2008, Mike Curb, a California music executive, agreed to provide the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame a building in Kannapolis, NC for their museum. The principle office of the organization was moved from Thomasville, NC to Kannapolis, NC. The newly activated North Carolina Music Hall of Fame was officially opened on June 1, 2009. The first Artists Induction Ceremony for the new, activated organization was on October 3, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.