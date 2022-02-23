e1673621-418b-0449-e6a9-5841fc40a07e.png
85ac6ef6-6ec5-25af-9a09-e4fe5f4e09de.jpg

The BORO Social District Begins March 1 in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) – Downtown visitors will soon be able to sip and stroll simultaneously in designated areas throughout the center city. Following the passing of the Social District Ordinance by Greensboro’s City Council in December, the City of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) have been collaborating on The BORO to begin on March 1. An acronym for Border of Refreshments Outdoors (BORO), this program specifies areas where alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses may be consumed in outdoor public spaces during specified times.

City leaders are optimistic that the program will create new opportunities for visitors to gain a more complete downtown experience. 

“For years we’ve been hoping to have a social district in Downtown Greensboro – and we finally have one,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “I truly believe The BORO will increase revenue for our small business owners and create an atmosphere of community in the Center City.”

Along with the program comes important guidelines to follow:

  • Drinks may only be carried within The BORO from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Signage will be installed along the perimeter of the district.
  • Beverages must be purchased from a participating business within the district and poured into a specific cup with distinctive BORO branding and may be no larger than 16 ounces.
  • Drinks are not allowed into another business that has an ABC license, meaning you must discard a drink from the previous bar/restaurant before entering another bar/restaurant.
  • You may carry cups into a business that does not have an ABC license as long as the owner permits it. Participating businesses will be clearly marked with door stickers. 

Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/the-boro-social-district/ for a list of participating businesses and more information.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.