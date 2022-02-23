The BORO Social District Begins March 1 in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) – Downtown visitors will soon be able to sip and stroll simultaneously in designated areas throughout the center city. Following the passing of the Social District Ordinance by Greensboro’s City Council in December, the City of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) have been collaborating on The BORO to begin on March 1. An acronym for Border of Refreshments Outdoors (BORO), this program specifies areas where alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses may be consumed in outdoor public spaces during specified times.
City leaders are optimistic that the program will create new opportunities for visitors to gain a more complete downtown experience.
“For years we’ve been hoping to have a social district in Downtown Greensboro – and we finally have one,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “I truly believe The BORO will increase revenue for our small business owners and create an atmosphere of community in the Center City.”
Along with the program comes important guidelines to follow:
Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/the-boro-social-district/ for a list of participating businesses and more information.
featured popular wire hot
The BORO Social District Begins March 1 in Downtown Greensboro
- By Stacy Calfo
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Boro
- Greensboro Station
- Downtown Greensboro Inc.
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot
- Railway Stations In The United States
- Geography Of North Carolina
- Public Transport
- Greensboro Historic District
- Pennsylvania Route 999
- Www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/the-boro-social-district
- Greensboro
- Zack Matheny
- Center City
- Greensboro’s City Council
- President And Ceo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The longest-running Blues festival in the Southeast returns during NC Blues Week May 14th- 21st, 2022
- Welcome to Tyler Nail’s Red House
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Drowsy Chaperone
- Chow down with John Batchelor at Rooster’s, A Noble Grill
- Award-winning grandmother offers hope for fellow felons
- UNCSA shines spotlight on Winter Dance concert, faculty members, and the Oscars
- CINDY WILLIAMS TO STAR IN ONE-WOMAN SHOW ME, MYSELF & SHIRLEY AT HIGH POINT THEATRE
- The Winston-Salem Symphony Presents Classics Concert Series Featuring Branford Marsalis in Early March
- ERIC ROBERT ANNOUNCES HIS CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR OF GREENSBORO, NC
- Artfolios will hold three shows within Gaia's Pure Space Gallery during 2022.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Most of us learn from an early age that there are consequences to breaking the rules. Bring …
- Updated
On Monday, January 31, a fire broke out in the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant located at 44…
- Updated
Late last month Thomasville police discovered the bodies of two elderly people, but what mak…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.