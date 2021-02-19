Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network is happy to announce Shelley Kreber has joined its board of directors. Kreber is the director of St. Pius X Catholic Church’s Seniors Ministry and is a longtime volunteer with Greensboro Housing Authority, where she develops programs and activities for residents of Hall Towers. She relocated to Greensboro from Ohio in 2005, and prior to that served as vice president of Retail Planning Associates, an international retail design and consulting firm based in Columbus. Kreber is an alumna of The Ohio State University.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major obstacles. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.