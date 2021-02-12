Online Event Runs Feb. 12 - Feb. 15
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is pleased to announce it is holding an Eclectic Auction, featuring 65+ pieces of vintage, unique and whimsical furnishings and home decor. Bidding opens Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. and runs through Monday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. There will be overtime bidding. To register for the auction, text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
The event is the latest in a series of online auctions Barnabas launched last year in place of its traditional in-person furniture sale.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas gave out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
