Online Bidding Runs Sept. 25-Sept. 27
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is excited to announce its latest virtual sales event, the Eclectic Treasures Auction. The sale features 75+ unique, fun and stylish items in a weekend-long online auction beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 25. Bidding wraps up Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. To register, text “furniturebank” to 76278.
Barnabas held its first-ever online Furniture Auction Fundraiser earlier this year, and the Eclectic Treasures Auction will follow the same format, with the added feature of overtime bidding. “You’ll have a chance to bid on some wonderful, one-of-a-kind pieces that need good homes,” said Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Plan to join us, and tell all your friends.”
The Barnabas Network, located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,500 individuals in more than 800 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children. For more information call 336-370-4002 or visit www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.
