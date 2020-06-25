Greensboro Virus Relief Fund Gives $27,900 toward Phased Re-opening
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the nonprofit furniture bank located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, received a total of $27,900 in two rounds of funding from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund. The Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, is managed by a taskforce that is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way, and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
Barnabas is in the middle of a phased re-opening in the wake of COVID-19, and this relief funding is crucial to the organization’s ability to outfit team members with personal protective equipment, safely process donations, and adapt its client service model to feature virtual appointments. “We are incredibly grateful to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund for its generous support of our mission,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “With these funds, we will be able to meet our neighbors’ needs when they need it the most.”
The Barnabas Network gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.