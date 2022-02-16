The Barnabas Network Announces Spring Furniture Auction
Online Shopping Event Runs March 26-April 2
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network’s online Spring Furniture Auction will run Saturday, March 26 - Saturday, April 2. The weeklong shopping experience features 500+ high-end new and like-new pieces donated by local retailers and manufacturers. In-person browsing times will be posted. To register for the auction, text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
“We’re so excited about this Spring Auction that we decided to launch it a few weeks earlier than we did last year,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “It’s a true win-win situation. You get a great deal on some beautiful pieces, and your purchase helps restore lives right here in the community.”
The Barnabas Network is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank. Founded in 2006, the organization is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
