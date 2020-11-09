Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is pleased to announce its Fall Furniture Auction, featuring 200+ pieces of new and like-new furniture from local retailers. The online event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 and runs through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. To register for the auction, text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
The weeklong event is the latest in a series of online auctions Barnabas launched earlier this year in place of its traditional in-person furniture sale. “When we took our fundraising model online back in the spring, we went into it not knowing what to expect, and in turn we’ve been absolutely blown away by the response,” said Executive Director Derrick Sides. “We’re excited. This auction is our biggest one yet.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 803 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas gave out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.