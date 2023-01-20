The Arc of Greensboro Invites the Public to an Open House on January 21, 2023 Introducing The Organization’s New Facility
New Year, New Home Amazing Opportunities and Endless Possibilities
Greensboro, N.C. – January 19, 2023 – The Arc of Greensboro is pleased to invite the public to an Open House on January 20, 2023 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM introducing our new facility at 28 Battleground Court, Greensboro, NC 27408. The organization moved to a facility that is over 6,000 sq. feet and was designed specifically to accommodate The Arc of Greensboro’s arcBARKS dog treat bakery, administrative offices and needed program space. “We are thrilled to have a space dedicated to our community with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD). The space provides a gathering place and a place of belonging. In this location, The Arc of Greensboro will host parties, movie nights, dances and other social activities as well as educational programs for participants, family members and the general public”, said Executive Director, Lindy Perry-Garnette. The arcBARKS dog treat bakery provides meaningful activity for people with IDD, while producing a quality product that is shipped all over the country. The Arc of Greensboro Board President, Jim Whiting, says, “This open house provides an opportunity for the IDD community and supporters, as well as the general public, to see the facility, meet the staff and Board of Directors, and to learn more about the critical role the The Arc of Greensboro serves in the Greensboro area”. Please come get to know us and our programs, and pick-up a sample of our all natural, delicious dog treats – “special treats made by special hands”.
The Arc of Greensboro is an organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, promoting and protecting their human rights and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes. Through advocacy, services, programs and education, The Arc supports individuals and their families in choosing options that lead to productive and satisfying lives.
