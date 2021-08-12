Lindy Perry-Garnette to lead The Arc of Greensboro
Greensboro, N.C. – August 11, 2021 – The Arc of Greensboro Board of Directors is pleased to announce that after a nationwide search, Lindy Perry-Garnette has been selected as the new Executive Director of The Arc of Greensboro. Lindy has a long history of leading non-profit agencies and serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Lindy started her career developing residential and supported employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities in Northern Virginia.
Most recently, Lindy successfully led the YWCA of Greensboro for 11 years. In this role, she helped transform the organization’s culture, finances, and programing. Additionally, she became well connected with many local Greensboro and Guilford County agencies, developing partnerships and relationships that still exist today. Most importantly, Lindy has a life-long passion for advocating for those who need a voice.
“I am thrilled to continue serving the Greensboro community in my new role as the Executive Director of The Arc of Greensboro” says Perry-Garnette.
In addition to her professional work, Lindy is the parent of an adult son with intellectual disabilities and mental health challenges.
“I feel my career has come full circle. It is exciting to be working with individuals, families and the excellent staff and Board of The Arc of Greensboro, maximizing human potential and making Greensboro a more inclusive and affirming community for all.” Board President, Robert Hickling said, “We are thrilled to have someone with Lindy’s expertise, passion, and vision lead The Arc of Greensboro.”
The Arc of Greensboro is an organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, promoting and protecting their human rights and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
Since 1953, The Arc of Greensboro has been committed to identifying and securing life-long opportunities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through advocacy, services, programs and education, The Arc supports individuals and their families in choosing options that lead to productive and satisfying lives.
