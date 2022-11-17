The African American Initiative of United Way of Greater High Point Hosts Virtual Conversation on Infant Mortality in Guilford County
High Point, NC – November 17, 2022 – The African American Initiative of United Way of Greater High Point is hosting a Critical Conversation Virtual Forum on December 8th at 6PM via Zoom on the state of infant mortality in Guilford County. Jean Workman from Every Baby Guilford will be the speaker for the event, and Natalie Wilson from Fox 8 will be the host.
If you’re interested in attending please contact Latoya Bullock, VP of Community Impact at United Way of Greater High Point, at latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.