Thanena Wilson Named Community Development Director
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Thanena Wilson has accepted the position of community development director with the City of High Point and will begin her new role immediately.
As director, Wilson will be responsible for the administration of the City’s federal block grant programs, state and local funding and local code enforcement. The Community Development & Housing department provides programs for homeowner repairs, down payment assistance for homebuyers, affordable housing construction, non-profit public services and free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
“I am pleased to see Nena accept this role,” said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. “Her years of experience and strong work ethic are just what we need to continue our momentum on important community and housing issues.”
Wilson came to the City of High Point in 2015, serving most recently as the assistant director for community development and housing. Prior to employment with High Point, she worked in various roles for the City of Gastonia, Cumberland County and a non-profit community development corporation. She brings more than 25 years of experience in community development to her new role.
“To be selected to lead this department is certainly an honor,” said Wilson. “Our community is facing huge challenges around the lack of affordable housing, homelessness, mental health issues, food insecurity and so many other community concerns. I step into this role to build on a good foundation, and I look forward to bringing some new and innovative ways to address our community’s needs.”
Wilson is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, Cum Laude, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and completed her master’s degree in business administration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Since beginning work with the City of High Point, she has participated in Leadership High Point (Class of 2017) and currently serves on the Guilford County Continuum of Care Board, Small-Scale Manufacturing Task Force and various committees representing her department and the City.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
