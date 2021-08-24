Greensboro, N.C.—Schell Bray PLLC is pleased to share that the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© includes ten Schell Bray attorneys across four separate practice areas–real estate, trusts and estates, corporate, and banking and finance.
Firms and attorneys included in the Best Lawyers® list are recognized for professional excellence and as industry leaders by their peers. For more information about the selection criteria and methodology see https://www.bestlawyers.com/methodology.
“This recognition of our firm, and these ten colleagues, is an honor that reflects Schell Bray’s depth of expertise across our practice areas. We are proud, once again, to have so many of our firm’s attorneys included in this prestigious list, and we congratulate each of them on this deserved inclusion,” said Thomas C. Watkins, chair of Schell Bray’s Executive Committee.
The following Schell Bray attorneys are included on the Best Lawyers® 2022list:
Holly H. Alderman - Real Estate
Barbara R. Christy - Real Estate
Michael H. Godwin - Trusts and Estates
Garland G. Graham - Corporate
Thomas P. Hockman - Real Estate
April E. Kight - Corporate
Amy H. Kincaid - Trusts and Estates
Jennifer L. J. Koenig - Trusts and Estates
Paul H. Livingston, Jr. - Trusts and Estates
Thomas C. Watkins - Banking and Finance, Corporate
About Schell Bray
Schell Bray PLLC was founded in 1987 in Greensboro, NC, to practice in the areas of business law and related fields, with the commitment to rendering legal services of the highest quality on a timely basis at a fair cost. With locations in Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, the Schell Bray practice extends throughout North Carolina and beyond, with regional, national, and international clients.
