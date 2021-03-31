2021 Fall Signature Event Theme is NEXT
Greensboro, NC (March 30, 2021 The TEDxGreensboro Planning Committee is seeking proposals from individuals interested in making a presentation for the fall 2021 Signature Event, NEXT. The program, in which Greensboro’s extraordinary thinkers and doers can share ideas that may spark meaningful change for our community and beyond, is being planned for October as a virtual, live or hybrid event depending on COVID safety guidelines at the time.
The speaker application is on-line at TEDxGreensboro.com/speaker-application. The deadline for receipt of proposals is April 30, 2021 at 5pm. Proposals will be reviewed by the TEDxGreensboro Planning Committee and selected speakers will be contacted in late May.
TEDxGreensboro will select talks on a broad range of topics including science, technology, social development, design, education, medicine, art and others. Presentations should reflect actual personal and professional experience. For this year’s theme, NEXT, TEDx Greensboro speakers will explore what comes after the present – in technology, science, medicine, business, society and our personal lives – and the ways in which we chase our imagination with curiosity, rebound from the unexpected, and venture into the unknown with courage.
The worldwide organization known as TED—which stands for technology, entertainment and design—is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Their only agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible. Since 2012, TEDxGreensboro has presented Salons, Webcasts, seven full day TED -like experiences of live speakers and one virtual event in 2020. The TALKS from all of the 8 programs since 2012 are available for free on YouTube via https://tedxgreensboro.com/speaker-videos/
Follow TEDxGreensboro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tedxgreensboro and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TEDxGreensboro
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
TEDx event, TED Talks videos and live speakers combine to encourage deep discussion and connection in the spirit of ideas worth spreading. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. In the name TEDx, x = independently organized TED event. The local organizer for all TEDxGreensboro events is Skip Moore who may be contacted at TEDxGreensboro@gmail.com. TEDxGreensboro Chairman is Jasmine Beard at the same address.
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, including our annual gathering in Vancouver, as well as TEDWomen, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of the talks from TED2019 are published to TED's podcast TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; the Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TEDSummit, which gathers the most engaged members of the global TED community for brainstorms, discussions, performances, workshops and an eclectic program of mainstage talks; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, TED en Español and Sincerely, X.
Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED, on Instagram at https://instagram.com/ted and on Snapchat at tedtalkshq.
