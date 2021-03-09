ASHEBORO, NC – Do you like working with your hands? Would you like to make your own drone and learn to fly it? Perhaps you would enjoy seeing a drone drop a taco to you. Or, maybe you would like to see how you can make $18-$25 starting out with a new job.
A multi-day event to reinvigorate our local economy will be held on Friday, March 12 from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Bicentennial Park in downtown Asheboro. Job seekers and persons wanting to learn more about equipment used in manufacturing and how to make money through new careers are invited to participate.
The event on Friday, March 12, will be for public officials, employers, community leaders and job seekers.
The name of the event is the Technology Tailgate Party. Organizer Joel Leonard, a makerspace consultant, from Asheboro, said, “We’re going to have some silly games for kids and adults, but each activity has an application used in manufacturing jobs here.”
The purpose of the Technology Tailgate Parties will be to introduce the public to Makesboro USA, a 15-foot trailer packed with equipment where you can learn how to use a CNC (computer numerical control) mill, router, laser cutter and 3-D printer. The trailer will be available for public viewing on Friday, March 12, Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15. A number of fun activities will be held, including learning how to make your own drone and fly it. An FAA-certified drone pilot and instructor will be show how to do that. You can participate in a scavenger hunt with blueprints. If you find the right spot, a drone will drop a taco on you, courtesy Taco Loco restaurant. Other activities will be learning how to use a 3-D printer by making edible pancakes on a pancakebot and using a CNC machine to make a laptop desk for a student’s computer.
Many of the unfilled jobs in the Piedmont Triad use the skill sets learned in the activities, all of the event dates, and on the equipment that will be on the Bicentennial Park stage and in the 15-foot Makesboro USA trailer. Area employers will be on hand to share information about current vacant positions and future employment needs. They will be able to talk with potential employees in an informal, relaxed environment.
Instructors will be holding classes at the Makesboro USA trailer to help people upgrade their skills and income – and help teens who are dropping out of school.
Leonard is seeking sponsors and donations to purchase supplies and pay instructors. Leonard will be taking the Makesboro USA trailer and instructors to area schools, events and towns to introduce rural and underserved populations to this type of equipment and lucrative jobs. When the trailer is at Bicentennial Park, and at other events, persons may donate money through a colorful spaceship.
The mobile makerspace is the result of collaboration between Forest Scientific Corp., a company based in Arizona and Pennsylvania; Maker Depot, a 501c3 non-profit makerspace from New Jersey and Leonard. Matterhackers, a manufacturer of 3-D printers in California, has provided the 3-D printers in the trailer. The City of Asheboro has provided use of the park.
In the makerspace world, Leonard is recognized worldwide. He has taken his message and help to makerspaces everywhere. During the Covid-19 shutdown, he held two to three Zoom calls weekly between March and December 2020. He was instrumental in the development of The Forge, in Greensboro. It is the largest makerspace in the state.
In 2019, before Covid-19 hit, Leonard drove more than 120,000 miles through 35 states visiting more than 100 makerspaces. He shared best practices, consulted with their boards and staff on ways to become financially sustainable, connected them with their local economic development team, media and manufacturing companies and helped with the distribution of PPE (personal protection equipment) to the medical industry and the public. When the New York City hospitals needed PPE equipment, he worked with Maker Depot, Bossong Hosiery, in Asheboro, and Nufabrx, in Conover, to provide thousands of masks to the 23 hospitals in the NYC system and to provide masks to Randolph Health. Nufabrx is donating 200 elastic masks for the Asheboro Technology Tailgate parties. Everyone attending the events will be required to wear masks properly, covering the nose and mouth. Hand sanitizer will be available.
There has never been a program like this in North Carolina. Forest Scientific, Maker Depot and Leonard hope to expand the program to other states.
“One of the common complaints employers have is that kids coming out of school now do not know how to read a map, much less a blueprint. So we will have a scavenger hunt. Each participant will receive a blueprint showing how to find a surprise at Bicentennial Park,” he said.
For more information about the Technology Tailgate parties, call or text Joel Leonard at 336-338-1011.
