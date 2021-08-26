HIGH POINT (September 11th, 2021) - Black Luxe & Company, LLC presents the 2nd Annual Black Luxe Expo on September 11th. This amazing event will be hosted downtown High Point at the High Point Theatre, featuring over 100 black-owned businesses from across North Carolina and as far as Atlanta, Tennessee, Virginia, and South Carolina.
When: Sat., Sept. 11, 2021
Where: High Point Theatre, 220 East Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260
Opening Ceremony: 1:30 pm
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, Featuring NCA&T ROTC
Business High Point Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Expo Times: 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The Black Luxe Expo is a free indoor and outdoor annual trade show community festival. This year, we anticipate over 1,000 attendees to come out and support us. There will be a DJ, giveaways, fun, food, and a designated kid’s zone featuring the HP Library’s Bookmobile, games, and more!
There will be a variety of businesses selling southern delicacies, street soul food, beauty essentials, unique handmade products, fashion, health and wellness services, e-commerce companies, real estate agents, lawyers, interior designers, life coaches, and more!
For more information about the Black Luxe Expo and media inquiries, please visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
# # #
About Black Luxe & Company, LLC
Black Luxe & Company is an integrated strategic marketing agency located in High Point, North Carolina - operating as a marketing design boutique, consulting firm, and lifestyle brand. Our mission is to authentically AMPLIFY black voices, ADVANCE underserved communities, and ACTIVATE creative digital strategies that promote excellence. For more information, visit www.blackluxeco.com Follow us on Instagram @blackluxeco, on Facebook Black Luxe & Co, and #BlackLuxeExpo.
