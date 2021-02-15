MEBANE, NC: On Thursday, Tanger Outlets Mebane donated $3000 to the Mebane Police and Fire Departments. Each department was awarded $1500 in recognition of their long-standing partnership with the outlet center which is in it’s tenth year of operation.
The check presentation has occurred each year since Tanger Outlets Mebane opened its doors in November 2010 For more information on any of the above, please contact Jeff Johnson, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Mebane.
