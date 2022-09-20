Tanger Center celebrates incredible inaugural year
Venue hosted 431,092 patrons, 221 events and performances and 89 sold-out shows
(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts celebrated the incredible success of its inaugural year with a luncheon today in the venue’s Joseph S. Koury Family Grand View Room.
In its remarkable first year, the Tanger Center hosted 431,092 patrons, 221 events and performances and 89 sold-out shows, as well as a record-setting inaugural Broadway season that delighted 17,414 season ticketholders, an industry record for a new venue.
The $94M Tanger Center opened on Sept. 2, 2021 with a concert by Greensboro native and Grammy Award winning musician Rhiannon Giddens. The versatility of the 3,023-seat venue has attracted wide range of live entertainment events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy shows, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera and all types of family entertainment
“In just one year, the Tanger Center has made an enormous impact on the City of Greensboro,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “The state-of-art-venue has brought us such a diverse lineup of live entertainments events, electrified downtown Greensboro and generated millions in economic impact for our region.”
Speakers at today’s event included Vaughan, Professional Facilities Management (Broadway partner) president Lynn Singleton, Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown and First Bank Regional Executive John Vestal.
The event also previewed the 2022-23 First Bank Broadway season that kicks off with ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ which hits the Tanger Center stage for eight performances, October 25-30.
