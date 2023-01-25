Tanger Center Box Office Manager Allyson Kidd named 2023 Ticketing Star
Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Box Office Manager Allyson Kidd has been recognized by VenuesNow as one of six 2023 ‘Ticketing Star’ Award winners.
Voted upon by industry peers, the prestigious ‘Ticketing Star’ award winners were announced at the INTIX (International Ticketing Association) Conference currently being held in Seattle, WA. The Ticketing Stars award has been presented annually since 2009.
“On behalf of the Tanger Center, we would like to congratulate Allyson on this well-deserved honor,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex Managing Director Matt Brown. “Her outstanding performance - and the efforts of the entire Tanger Center Box Office team that she supervises - has been a key ingredient in the venue’s success.”
Kidd’s career began 10 years ago with an internship at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex that later evolved into the full-time position of Assistant Box Office Manager. After moving to Charleston, SC in 2017 to serve as the Box Office Manager for the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, Kidd returned to the Triad in 2021 and began working at the Tanger Center as the venue prepared for its grand opening (Sept. 2, 2021). Kidd was named Tanger Center Box Office Manager in November of 2021.
The Tanger Center’s amazing inaugural year included a record-setting 17,414 Broadway season subscribers, 415,421 patrons, 203 events and performances and 88 sold-out shows. Tanger Center’s success has continued in 2022-23 with more than 16,000 Broadway subscribers renewing as Kidd guided the organization through its first renewal campaign.
VenuesNow is an industry trade publication covering live entertainment venues across the globe, serving managers, owners, operators and bookers of arenas, amphitheaters, stadiums, performing arts centers, clubs, theaters and convention centers.
